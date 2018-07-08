Aisha Yesufu Tackles Buhari Over Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC Certificate

Taking to her Twitter handle, Aisha had expressed concerns that Buhari administration had provided unnecessary opportunity for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to ridicule it.

by PUNCH NEWSPAPER Jul 08, 2018

Aisha Yesufu

One of the arrowheads of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has weighed in on the allegations of NYSC certificate forgery surrounding the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.

An online medium had reported that the certificate of exemption from the National Youth Service Corps being allegedly held by Adeosun was fake.

Aisha had tweeted: 

She added that it would be a disappointment if the allegation is true, after all. 

She went ahead to argue that Adeosun could have saved herself the trouble (assuming the allegation is true) if she had asked her employers (the Ogun State/Federal Government) to give her a year’s leave to undergo the scheme. Aisha tweeted: 

She noted that Adeosun holds a sensitive position as the Minister of Finance, and that if found to be true, the situation might make Nigeria vulnerable: 

