Aisha Yesufu Tackles Buhari Over Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC Certificate

Aisha Yesufu

One of the arrowheads of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has weighed in on the allegations of NYSC certificate forgery surrounding the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.

An online medium had reported that the certificate of exemption from the National Youth Service Corps being allegedly held by Adeosun was fake.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Aisha had expressed concerns that Buhari administration had provided unnecessary opportunity for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to ridicule it.

Aisha had tweeted:

President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari 's government has fallen so low that it has given PDP that should be hiding it's head in shame the opportunity to be on some moral HIGH ground!

PMB has redefined the word INTEGRITY https://t.co/b9hVGKJIsG — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 8, 2018

She added that it would be a disappointment if the allegation is true, after all.

This story of Kemi Adeosun and forged NYSC if it is true it would be such a disappointment. How can one be that stupid? All you needed to do was do a one year service which can be done anytime that's all. Why forge and place yourself in a position of vulnerability?#SoDumb — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 7, 2018

She went ahead to argue that Adeosun could have saved herself the trouble (assuming the allegation is true) if she had asked her employers (the Ogun State/Federal Government) to give her a year’s leave to undergo the scheme. Aisha tweeted:

All she needed when called back and given a job was to say to them give me one year to do my youth service and she gets it done instead of this fraudulent issue.

I just hope it's all false news. This is downright annoying. Where is the moral integrity? https://t.co/SnzBD32hwP — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 8, 2018

She noted that Adeosun holds a sensitive position as the Minister of Finance, and that if found to be true, the situation might make Nigeria vulnerable: