Fayose: Oshiomhole's Fraudulent Edo Template Will Attract 'Injurious Consequences' in Ekiti

"Oshiomole's secret plan to use his fraudulent Edo template in Ekiti will never work and it will attract injurious consequences," Fayose said. "This is because Ekiti people are resolutely determined to resist rigging right on the spot."

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jul 08, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of planning to rig Saturday's Ekiti governorship election using his "fraudulent Edo template".

However, Fayose said such a plan will "attract ijurious consequences" in deployed in Ekiti.

The Governor was speaking in response to a statement credited to Oshiomhole that "Fayose is haunted by the ghosts of the forces he used to capture power because he did not win the last election". 

But Fayose, who spoke on Saturday through, Idowu Aladelusi, his Chief Press Secretary, said the APC had also concluded arrangements to capture the state by all means. He said that the people of the state were battle-ready to resist any rigging on Saturday.

"Oshiomole's secret plan to use his fraudulent Edo template in Ekiti will never work and it will attract injurious consequences," Fayose said.

"This is because Ekiti people are resolutely determined to resist rigging right on the spot. Contrary to Adams' diatribe, rumour-peddling and rabble-rousing unbecoming of an ex-Governor and National Chairman of the ruling party, Fayose and PDP are only interested in credible election.

"Fayose and PDP are raising the alarm because of tell-tale signs that APC and Fayemi are plotting to rig the election. The statements by top APC leaders, including its former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, that they must capture Ekiti by all means are very instructive in this regard.

"Nigerians witnessed the blatant rigging of Ondo and Edo governorship elections by the APC. In Ondo, it was shameless vote buying. In Edo, they stopped vote counting when it was clear PDP was winning and changed the results overnight. Seeing these, who will ask us to stay stupid?

"Adams Oshiomhole was the mastermind of Edo rigging. He is only calling Fayose the name that rightly belongs to him."

