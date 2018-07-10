Atiku: 38-Party Collaboration Will Deliver Nigeria From Retrogression, Recession, Division

Former Vice President Abubakar Atikusays the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst the various opposition parties will end poverty and other vices in the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant said this in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday on the coming together of 38 opposition parties towards defeating president Muhammadu Buhari at the polls in 2019.

The statement reads: “I wholeheartedly endorse this exercise and look forward to a spirit of collaboration amongst ourselves as we continue the campaign for the deliverance of Nigeria from the forces of retrogression, recession, division and blame games.

It might be a cliche, but it still remains true that unity is strength and that only team work can make the dream work. I refer to the dream of our Founding Fathers for an indivisible united country that is progressive and founded on unity and faith.”

He said that there is still much work to be done to eradicate poverty in the country.

“Much work needs to be done. Sadly, in the last three years, Nigeria has become the world headquarters of extreme poverty.

"We must thus rub our heads and minds together to ensure that by 2019, extreme poverty is on its way to becoming history even as we usher in extreme peace, progress and prosperity in its place.”

Atiku also applauded those who made the event a reality, saying: “You have etched your names in the sands of time and Nigeria will be better off because of your actions."