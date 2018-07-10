'A Coalition Brought APC To Power' — Moghalu Says Merger Of 38 Parties Means The Same Old Problems

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has said that Nigeria needs a generational shift in governance and not a coalition of the “same old career politicians”.

Moghalu said this on Tuesday while reacting to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC) and 37 other political parties to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) questioned the need for the coalition, saying the country needs a paradigm shift in governance and “a regrouping of the booted out PDP and members of the failed APC will not achieve that".

He said: “Things are falling apart and the centre cannot hold. The shifting allegiances of the same old faces and the same old career politicians will mean the same old problems for Nigeria.

"Our long-suffering masses now need something new, something different, and something bold if we have truly learnt the lessons of 2015. Remember, another coalition brought the APC into the presidency.”

Moghalu said th the “disastrous” performance of the ruling party coupled with the PDP-led MoU and the “disastrous” performance of the APC have opened the path for a “real transformative third force and generational shift which a Kingsley Moghalu presidency would represent for Nigeria".

“I seek to heal our country and build a nation, to move our masses from poverty and unemployment to jobs and prosperity, and restore our standing in the world with a plan set out in my new book: Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG)," he added. "The politicians have always won. It is time for the people to win in 2019!”