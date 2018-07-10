Nigeria Lost N7 Billion To Tanker Accidents In 25 Weeks – FRSC

Mr Oyeyemi said the figure excluded the number of people killed; the cost of treatment of those injured; damage to the country’s road infrastructure; environmental impact and other collateral damages.

by NAN Jul 10, 2018

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the country has lost N7.157 billion to road traffic accidents involving 116 petroleum product tankers in the first half of 2018.

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on haulage transportation in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the figure excluded the number of people killed; the cost of treatment of those injured; damage to the country’s road infrastructure; environmental impact and other collateral damages.

He said the June 28 petroleum tanker accident at Otedola Bridge in Lagos that left 12 persons dead and 55 vehicles burnt was the worst in terms of the number of vehicles involved.

The FRSC boss blamed road accidents involving tankers largely on noncompliance with minimum safety standards especially by tank farm owners and tanker owners/drivers in the country.

“There is so much compromise by the tank farm owners. The tanks are supposed to carry specific litres of products, but they fill them to the brim; there is conspiracy.

“When the drivers are going they sell these products along the highways.

“Two, because of the minimum safety standards at various tank farms, they use the truck heads of different tankers to load at the tank farms.

“When they get back to designated points they now transfer it and use their own trucks. That is why we are having these problems; there is so much compromise at the tank farms,’’ he said.

Mr Oyeyemi tasked relevant agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on full enforcement of the minimum safety standards in the certification of haulage vehicles.

“SON should work with the tank farms to ensure that only tanks that comply with the minimum safety standards are allowed to load.

“The maximum haulage capacity for tankers operating in the country is 33,000 litres. There should be a directive that any tanker with more than 33,000 litre capacity should not be allowed to load.

“This is why the weight and measures of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment should be more active and ensure strict enforcement of these standards,’’ he added.

Mr Oyeyemi thanked the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for convening the forum, which sought to find a lasting solution to incessant tanker accidents in the country.

He urged other regulators to collaborate with the FRSC on the enforcement of safety standards in the industry.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
NAN

You may also like

Read Next

Travel ICPC Recovers, Returns 17 Vehicles Held On To By Former Senior Officials Of FAAN
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
#NigeriaDecides U.S. Likely To Sanction Patience Jonathan, Orubebe, Others Over Election Incitement, Rigging
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated First, Service The Engine Of Change By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel AMCON Discovers 'Rot' In Arik Air, Says Airline Requires N10b To Resume Full Operations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel How Lebanese Town is Built with Nigerian money
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Again, Med-View Fails To Airlift Lagos-London Passengers, Reschedules Flight For Tuesday
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: Plot Thickens To Blame Dead Ex-NYSC DG For Adeosun’s Certificate Mess
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: 2019: R-APC, PDP, Others Meet; Sign Memorandum To ‘Defeat Buhari’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption NYSC Speaks On Kemi Adeosun’s Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NYSC Issues Confusing Verdict On Adeosun’s Exemption Certificate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'This Is Not What We Voted For In 2015' — Tambuwal Blames Killings On 'Failure Of Leadership'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boyfriend Implicated As Decomposing Body Of Ex-Ondo Deputy Gov’s Daughter Is Found
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Nab Boyfriend Who 'Killed' Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections R-APC's Galadima: 'General Buhari' Will Not Only Lose The 2019 Election, He Will Lose All His Deposits
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Victory At Last! Firdaus Amasa Attends Call To Bar Ceremony In Hijab
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Alleged Forgery: Two Suits Seek Adeosun’s Sacking, Prosecution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad