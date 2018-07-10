Ondo Police Nab Boyfriend Who 'Killed' Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter

Adeyemi Alao, the boyfriend and suspected killer of Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, has been arrested.

Alao was apprehended by a special team of detectives from the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

His arrest came barely a day after the Police declared him wanted over the alleged murder of Khadijat, who had been missing for six days.

Miss Khadijat was found dead at the weekend under the bed at the residence of Alao known as Q.S.

Her body, already decomposed and mutilated, was said to have been used for money ritual by the suspected killer.

Khadijat, popularly known as 'Prince Nikky', was a final-year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) before her gruesome murder.

However, Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of Alao to Sahara Reporters during a short phone conversation.

He said a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the suspect at his residence in Akure.

“Yes, he is already with us in our custody and has been cooperating with the Police on relevant information that could lead us into further investigation of the murder case," he said.

“Let me assure you that this case would not be swept under the carpet because the Commissioner of Police has keen interest in it, and as a matter of fact he has instructed deep investigation in the matter."

The Police spokesman added that the investigation being carried out by the security officers might lead to more arrests — of those involved in the death of Miss Khadijat.

He revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, would be addressing journalists over the case before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Sahara Reporters learnt that an autopsy has been carried out on the body of the deceased as part of ongoing investigations.

Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, father of the deceased, confirmed this during an exclusive interview during which he described the death of his daughter as a very painful one.