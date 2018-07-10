R-APC's Galadima: 'General Buhari' Will Not Only Lose The 2019 Election, He Will Lose All His Deposits

Buba Galadima, National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), says "General Buhari" will not only lose the 2019 presidential election, but he will "also lose all his deposits".

Galadima was speaking in Abuja on Monday when 34 political parties teamed up to form a grand alliance and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) towards wresting power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the event, Galadima said those behind the coalition were ready to lay down their lives to rescue the country from the ineptitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He noted that the alliance will not only send shivers down the spine of the ruling party but the entire world.

"Since we made declaration to form R-APC, we have received series of support and solidarity from all over the world," Galadima said.

"I am confident that should we put our acts together, If we are fair to ourselves and do things transparently in bringing out one man or woman, we will be victorious. This is not a tea party and the man we are facing is a [retired] military general but we know him and you know that I know him.

"If I were him and if I were his advisers, I will advise him not to attempt to contest. With what I know and what I have access to I assure you that General Buhari will not only lose the election but also his deposits."

Also speaking, Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the time had come to drop personal interest, as the young ones are looking up to them.

He called on Buhari to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) to conduct free and fair election in Ekiti State, warning that if the election is rigged there will be no election in 2019.

At the event, all the chairmen were made to sign the agreement, geared towards voting out APC in 2019.

The new political marriage between the opposition parties may lead to the eclipse in the name of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) to Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP ) .

Some of the political parties that formed the alliance are rAPC, GPN, DPN, A.A, CAC, NCP, PPA, ADC, PDA, GPN , C4C, DPC, PPN, MATA, PDC, NGP, ADP, PENDEL, UDP, BMPP, YDP, DPC, AGA,, GDPN, AD, MMM, RNP, UNUP, NGCP, NIP, REL, UPL, KOWA PARTY and NIM.

Dignitaries at the event invludes Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shekarau, Tanimu Turaki, Datti Ahmed, Ibrahim Mantu and Bode George.

Other are Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rasheed Ladoja, Tom Ikimi , Liyel Imoke, Peter Obi, Idris Wada, Idris Ibrahim, Aliyu Babangida and Femi Fani-Kayode.