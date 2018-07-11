‘Now I Feel Relieved’, Says Plateau Assembly Speaker After Impeachment

“To me, the removal is just a part of the legislative dynamism, which I should gladly accept as it helps in shaping our democracy," he said. “In fact, I now feel relieved because now I have time to parley with people in my own constituency, because, then, as the Speaker, I took the entire state as my constituency."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2018

Peter Azi, the impeached Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, says he has no regrets over his removal

Azi, representing Jos North-East Constituency in the House, was unanimously removed by his colleagues on Wednesday, and was promptly replaced with Joshua Madaki from Jos East Constituency.
 
But speaking with NAN afterwards, Azi said he now felt a sense of relief, describing his removal as “part of legislative dynamism” that shapes democracy.

“As we speak, I don’t have any regrets over my removal as Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly” he said.

“To me, the removal is just a part of the legislative dynamism, which I should gladly accept as it helps in shaping our democracy.

“In fact, I now feel relieved because now I have time to parley with people in my own constituency, because, then, as the Speaker, I took the entire state as my constituency.

“I am happy that my colleagues did not pin-point any area of fault in my leadership, but only claimed they just needed a change of leadership.”

Asked if his impeachment was because he was a stumbling block to the plans of the House to target Governor Simon Lalong, Azi responded: “Well, if that was the problem, they didn’t say so.

“It is the same people that elected Lalong as Governor who also elected members to the House, so I see no reason why they may want to get at him.

“I don’t think anyone would want to plunge the state into any crisis. We are all trying to support the democratic system for due process to thrive for the sake of the peace of the state.

“If they have anything against the Governor, why won’t they seek amicable means of relaying it to him, [rather] than go after him? All we want is peace on the Plateau, not rancor.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Galadima Writes INEC To Demand Oshiomhole's Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, Ortom, Ahmed, Scores Of Legislators Set To Move To PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Obasanjo: Buhari Intimidating Judges So They Can Do APC's Bidding After 2019 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Verdict: APC Just Lost The Eiti Governorship Election By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The Killings In Nigeria: A Coincidence? Facts And Questions For The 2019 Elections And A Better Nigeria By Robert Agbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: Plot Thickens To Blame Dead Ex-NYSC DG For Adeosun’s Certificate Mess
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Galadima Writes INEC To Demand Oshiomhole's Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, Ortom, Ahmed, Scores Of Legislators Set To Move To PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Assemblies Of God Pastor For Alleged Prophecy Against Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Obasanjo: Buhari Intimidating Judges So They Can Do APC's Bidding After 2019 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Group Vows To Oppose Buhari In 2019 Unless NDLEA Boss Abdallah Is Sacked
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad