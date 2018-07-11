For The Fourth Time Running, FAAC Meeting On NNPC Remittance Hits Brick Wall

The subject of contention is the perceived shortfall in remittance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The corporation is said to have stalled the sharing of revenue for May and June. However, in a statement released by its Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndu Oghamadu, in June, NNPC said it paid N35billion more than the N112 billion monthly remittance it had agreed with the governors.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2018

The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has again failed to reach an agreement on the sharing of revenue between the organs of government.

On Wednesday, the committee could not meet due to a lack of quorum, leading to the postponement of the meeting to Thursday.

The subject of contention is the perceived shortfall in remittance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The corporation is said to have stalled the sharing of revenue for May and June.

However, in a statement released by its Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndu Oghamadu, in June, NNPC said it paid N35billion more than the N112 billion monthly remittance it had agreed with the governors.

The statement had said the monthly remittance will be paid subject to sufficient funds from sales of domestic crude oil allocation for the corresponding month after meeting cash call obligations on joint venture operations, as well as deductions of petrol-cost under recovery and pipeline maintenance.

Oghamadu said the governors were requesting for N40 billion more.

Mahmoud Yunusa, Chairman of the Commissioners for Finance Forum, had said on June 30 that the 36 governors will not agree to share the May allocation until the shortfall was breached.

Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, had met with members of the Nigerian Governors Forum and informed them of President Muhammadu Buhari's intention to intervene in the standoff. She had said FAAC might be reconvened the next day, but the meeting only held yesterday.

Journalists were said to have waited at the foyer of the Ministry of Finance, while the plenary held at its auditorium. They were barred from entering the auditorium as is customary after FAAC meetings. When officials came out of the hall, they declined to speak with pressmen.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

NNPC National Assembly Will Conclude Work On PIB In 2018, NNPC GMD Assures
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
NNPC ANALYSIS: The Fate Of Subsidy In The PIGB
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
NNPC Lagos Court To Hear Suit Seeking To Take OPL 245 Away From Shell
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
International Malabu Oil Deal: Two British Secret Service Agents Docked As Trial Begins In Milan
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
NNPC Nigerian Refineries Added 10 Per Cent To Petrol Consumption In 2017, NNPC Data
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion NNPC: On The Road To Same Mistakes Of The Past By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Verdict: APC Just Lost The Eiti Governorship Election By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The Killings In Nigeria: A Coincidence? Facts And Questions For The 2019 Elections And A Better Nigeria By Robert Agbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: Plot Thickens To Blame Dead Ex-NYSC DG For Adeosun’s Certificate Mess
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Galadima Writes INEC To Demand Oshiomhole's Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Now I Feel Relieved’, Says Plateau Assembly Speaker After Impeachment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, Ortom, Ahmed, Scores Of Legislators Set To Move To PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Assemblies Of God Pastor For Alleged Prophecy Against Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Obasanjo: Buhari Intimidating Judges So They Can Do APC's Bidding After 2019 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad