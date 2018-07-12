‘Nigeria Will Implode Unless My Party Intervenes’ — 72-Year-Old Jerry Gana Joins Presidential Race

Jerry Gana was Minister of Information for the three months that Ernest Shonekan was interim President — between August and November 1993. He was also Minister of Co-operation and Integration in Africa from June 1999 to January 2001, and Minister of Information and National Orientation between February 2001 and July 2003.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2018

Jerry Gana receiving his expression of interest form to run for President in Abuja

A former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has formally joined the Presidential race for 2019 general election, expressing "deep concern" for the very real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless his party party comes to the rescue .

He said that with over 40 years of his vast experience in Nigerian politics, he has what it takes to prevent the country from drifting further.

He made this declaration on Thursday in Abuja at the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the formal collection of the expression of interest form to seek nomination to contest for the office President.

“Every patriotic Nigerian, everyone with sense of compassion and love for people will know that Nigeria needs to be really rescued because the nation is going through a difficult time,” he said.

“There is unprecedented insecurity across the land, and people are being killed in such horrible intensity and inhumane ways.”

He noted that there is “unprecedented and untold hardship” in the country, saying the current leadership of the government seems unconcerned, incompetent and incapable of turning around the drift.

Gana said that he is concerned at the real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless the SDP comes to the rescue.

“Being a patriotic and committed democrat who has carried a burden for the rapid, effective and even development of the country for decades, I am deeply concerned at the very real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless our great party comes to the rescue with a God-fearing, dynamic, untainted and credible leadership,” he said.

Jerry Gana was Minister of Information for the three months that Ernest Shonekan was interim President — between August and November 1993.

He was also Minister of Co-operation and Integration in Africa from June 1999 to January 2001, and Minister of Information and National Orientation between February 2001 and July 2003.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Jonathan-Omo, Sylva’s Deputy Campaign Director, Dies After Falling From Balcony
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fayose’s Worst Fear Coming True By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Government House Policemen Withdrawn From Fayose Ahead of Governorship Election
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC: Ekiti Election Is Between Fayemi and A Professor That Has Continued To Hide Behind Fayose’s Fingers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Jonathan-Omo, Sylva’s Deputy Campaign Director, Dies After Falling From Balcony
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The Killings In Nigeria: A Coincidence? Facts And Questions For The 2019 Elections And A Better Nigeria By Robert Agbo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Fayose’s Worst Fear Coming True By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Government House Policemen Withdrawn From Fayose Ahead of Governorship Election
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC: Ekiti Election Is Between Fayemi and A Professor That Has Continued To Hide Behind Fayose’s Fingers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Verdict: APC Just Lost The Eiti Governorship Election By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose Has Threatened To Sack EKSU VC If He Doesn't Deliver 10,000 Votes, Says Fayemi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: ‘Killer’ Boyfriend Was Packing Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter’s Remains When We Got To His House
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Galadima Asks Court To Declare Him APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad