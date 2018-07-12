Ambode Promises To Support Education Of 11-Year-Old Who Drew Macron Within Two Hours

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, has promised to support the education of 11-year-old hyperrealist artist, Kareem Waris Olamilekan.

Olamilekan hit the limelight earlier in the first days of the month when French President Emmanuel Macron visited Nigeria, and made a stop at the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s Afrika shrine.

While having a swell time at the shrine, his attention was drawn to Olamilekan, who had drawn a portrait of him in less than two hours.

At the Government House on Thursday, Ambode hosted Olamilekan and his parents, promising to support his educational needs and also help in developing his artistic talent.

Reacting to the Governor's promise, Olamilekan said he was very happy and that this support would help him become a great artist.

“I am very happy and excited,” he said. “I thank Governor Ambode for this opportunity. Now, I want to study my arts very well; I want to be a good artist, great artist in the world.”

The over-excited parents of Warris said they never knew such a thing would happen in their lifetime.

“l thank God for this,” his father, Kareem, said. “What has happened in my life through my son is something I never thought would happen to me but this is a miracle. I am so happy.”