BREAKING: PDP Chairman Leads Protest To National Assembly Over Police 'Assault’ On Fayose

On Wednesday, Fayose had claimed that he was assaulted by policemen who disrupted the road rally of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state. He addressed party supporters hours later in a neck brace and a heavily-bandaged hand, calling on the international community to save Ekiti from the siege of the Federal Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2018

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, is currently leading a group of protesters headed for the National Assembly to submit a petition to lawmakers on the alleged assault of the Police on Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State.

Fayose subsequently cried on national television, saying he was in “severe pains” after being “shot” by security agents.

“I cannot take this anymore,” he wailed.

 

