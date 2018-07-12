Buhari Commissions Abuja Light Rail, Says ‘We’re A Government That Delivers’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commissioned the Abuja Light Rail System, saying it is proof of his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

After the commissioning, the President said: “This morning I formally commissioned the Abuja Light Rail System. The completion of this very important project is a dream come true, and clearly demonstrates our administration’s commitment to the realization of critical infrastructural projects.

“The Abuja Light Rail System is further evidence that we are a government that delivers on its promises. A modern rail service will greatly boost the FCT economy and enhance social life.

“Our commitment to the vision for a modern, integrated rail system for Nigeria is total. The 2nd phase of the Abuja Light Rail will connect more parts of the city, while our standard-gauge National Rail is also taking shape, with the Lagos-Ibadan leg currently under construction.”