Buhari: Over 600 Nigerians Are In Belarus Trying To Guarantee A Better Future For Themselves

“I am impressed by your successful tour of duty, particularly in the area of educational ties between our countries. Over 600 young Nigerians are in your country, trying to guarantee a better future for themselves through education,: Buhari said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2018

More than 600 young Nigerians are in Belarus trying to guarantee a better future for themselves through education, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

Buhari said this at the State House, Abuja, while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of Belarus, His Excellency Vyacheslav Beskosty, who has spent over six years in Nigeria as the pioneer ambassador of his country.

“Education is the veritable doorway through which the boundless potentials of youths can be positively harnessed for the benefit of society, and the country at large,” Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, quoted Buhari as saying.

“I am impressed by your successful tour of duty, particularly in the area of educational ties between our countries. Over 600 young Nigerians are in your country, trying to guarantee a better future for themselves through education.”

The President was quoted as adding that the relationship between Nigeria and Belarus is sure to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Ambassador Beskosty noted that Nigeria has “big potential for economic cooperation” with his country, adding that military and technical ties are equally proceeding satisfactorily.

Observing that agricultural development was on the priority list of the Buhari administration, he added that Belarus, as the world's biggest producer of fertilizers, and a giant in production of tractors, “has a great role to play in the bid to achieve food self-sufficiency in Nigeria”.

The outgoing Ambassador commended the Buhari administration for its service to the nation, noting that people were already seeing significant changes in the country.

Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, has a population of 9.5million (2018 estimate). It is one of the 15 countries that secured independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Nigerians Not The Only Victims Of Crime In South Africa, Says President Ramaphosa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Al Jazeera America To Shut Down In April
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Dismantle Safe Havens For Proceeds Of Corruption, President Buhari Urges World Leaders In Key UN Speech
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International How We Resolved Burkina Faso’s Crisis – Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption President Nguesso Cuts Communications Ahead Of Referendum On Presidential Term Limits
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC, Italian Police Bust Criminal Organisation, Arrest 62
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The Killings In Nigeria: A Coincidence? Facts And Questions For The 2019 Elections And A Better Nigeria By Robert Agbo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Fayose’s Worst Fear Coming True By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Verdict: APC Just Lost The Eiti Governorship Election By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Government House Policemen Withdrawn From Fayose Ahead of Governorship Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose Has Threatened To Sack EKSU VC If He Doesn't Deliver 10,000 Votes, Says Fayemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy I’m A Very Slow Reader Maybe Because I’m An Ex-Soldier, Says Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Minister Summons NYSC DG Over Adeosun’s Certificate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Commissions Abuja Light Rail, Says ‘We’re A Government That Delivers’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: ‘Killer’ Boyfriend Was Packing Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter’s Remains When We Got To His House
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad