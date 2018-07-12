Buhari: Over 600 Nigerians Are In Belarus Trying To Guarantee A Better Future For Themselves

More than 600 young Nigerians are in Belarus trying to guarantee a better future for themselves through education, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

Buhari said this at the State House, Abuja, while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of Belarus, His Excellency Vyacheslav Beskosty, who has spent over six years in Nigeria as the pioneer ambassador of his country.

“Education is the veritable doorway through which the boundless potentials of youths can be positively harnessed for the benefit of society, and the country at large,” Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, quoted Buhari as saying.

“I am impressed by your successful tour of duty, particularly in the area of educational ties between our countries. Over 600 young Nigerians are in your country, trying to guarantee a better future for themselves through education.”

The President was quoted as adding that the relationship between Nigeria and Belarus is sure to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Ambassador Beskosty noted that Nigeria has “big potential for economic cooperation” with his country, adding that military and technical ties are equally proceeding satisfactorily.

Observing that agricultural development was on the priority list of the Buhari administration, he added that Belarus, as the world's biggest producer of fertilizers, and a giant in production of tractors, “has a great role to play in the bid to achieve food self-sufficiency in Nigeria”.

The outgoing Ambassador commended the Buhari administration for its service to the nation, noting that people were already seeing significant changes in the country.

Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, has a population of 9.5million (2018 estimate). It is one of the 15 countries that secured independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991.