Fayose Has Threatened To Sack EKSU VC If He Doesn't Deliver 10,000 Votes, Says Fayemi

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organization has accused the Ekiti State University and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of aiding Governor Ayodele Fayose to rig the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

A statement on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Fayemi Campaign Organization, Wole Olujobi, said Fayose had concluded to sack the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU) unless he delivers 10,000 votes to PDP from the school.

He warned the EKSU VC and INEC against cooking up figures in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kolapo Olusola.

Alleging that the leadership of the university was under strict instruction by Fayose to deliver 10,000 votes to PDP, Olujobi said: “We are in possession of credible information that the unnecessary shifts in students’ examinations schedule was informed by fraudulent plot to manipulate election results in EKSU to make the figures that will emerge from the school look real and credible.

“Students are supposed to conclude their examinations on July 12 and immediately vacate the campus for their homes before the election on July 14.

“But because of the sinister motives by Governor Ayodele Fayose, he forced the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, to shift the remaining parts of students examinations till after July 14, the day of the governorship, to enable him carry out his plan to deliver the planned 10,000 votes and justify the figures with the presence of students on campus.

“We are also in possession of information bordering on threat that if the Vice Chancellor hopes to keep his job, he as the head of the school must deliver 10,000 votes to PDP and it is on the basis of this that examinations dates were altered to carry out the plot.

“By this statement, we put both Prof. Bandele and INEC on notice that we are aware of the plot and we want to counsel both INEC officials and the vice chancellor that they should not get themselves involved in a crime that will make them end their careers in jail.”

Boasting that their interactions with students and staff of the university suggested that they would vote against Fayose's candidate, Olujobi further read: “Our interactions with both staff and students have suggested that they will vote against Fayose’s candidate, Prof. Olusola Eleka, because of alleged anti-people policies of Fayose’s administration, including tax burden on varsity staff, non-payment of salaries and allowances, exorbitant school fees, non-payment of subvention and infrastructure decay, among others, which Eleka hopes to inherit and sustain.”

Warning Fayose to stop daydreaming that Eleka would be the next governor to protect him after leaving the office, Olujobi said the success of Fayemi’s mega rally, on Tuesday, had proven conclusively that Fayose had lost grounds.

He called on security agencies and observers to pay attention to elections in EKSU and urged voters to be vigilant and guide their votes against manipulation.