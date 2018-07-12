For The First Time, INEC Introduces Tracking Device To Monitor Movement Of Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a new innovation that will help track the location and movement of vehicles carrying sensitive election materials to its location.

This was made known in a tweet on Thursday via the official Twitter handle of the electoral commission, @inecnigeria.

“New innovation. For the first time, INEC is able to track all vehicles carrying sensitive materials to locations real time from departure, en route and arrival. See a snapshot of the tracking screen,” the tweet read.

The tweet, which was followed by a hash tag 'Ekitidecides2018', indicated that the new innovation will be introduced at the Ekiti governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday, both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been trading allegations of of plots to rig the election. However, the new technology introduced by INEC will help to monitor the movement of vehicles conveying delicate electoral materials, thereby reducing electoral malpractice.