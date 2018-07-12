Government House Policemen Withdrawn From Fayose Ahead of Governorship Election

“Sequel to the forthcoming governorship election on Saturday 14th July 2018 in Ekiti State X you are directed to warn and release all officers and men attached to the Government House Ado Ekiti to report at Department of Operations (DOPS) SHQ on or before Thursday 12/07/2018 x eye repeat X Thursday 12/07/2018 x while you X ADC to the governor and five others are to remain at the GOVT House X."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2018

Ahead of Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has ordered the withdrawal of its men from the state Government House.

The directive was contained an internal memo obtained by SaharaReporters, titled ‘Police Wireless Message’ and numbered ‘DTO: 10185/07/2018’.

However, the CSO, two Aides-De-Camp (ADCs) and five others are to stay back 

The directive was issued by issued by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Duty for EKiti State and sent to Superintendent Joseph Gbenga, the Chief Security Officer to Governor Ayodele Fayose.

“C.O33PMF/SPU/CTU/OPERATION FLUSH/EOD/SIB ADO EKITI only X you are to remove all your personal attachment to Ekiti State Government House/Office on or before the above stated date X while two (2) of the EOD personnel are to remain at the GOVT House X ensure strict compliance XX.”

The announcement comes after policemen fired teargas canisters at supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt a road rally for their candidate, Kolapo Olusola. 

However, Fayose claimed that the teargas canisters were directly fired at him, that he was “shot at” and that he was assaulted, leaving him visiting the hospital wear his hand was bandaged and his neck fitted into a brace.

SaharaReporters, New York

