Herdsman Kills Police Officer in Kebbi

Umaru Danladi, a policeman in Kaoge, Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has been killed by a herdsman identified as Babuga Kuaara.

According to the Kebbi State Police Command, the slain officer was attached to the Kaoje Police division in the local government area.

A farmer had reported Kuaara to the Police after cows belonging to the herdsman allegedly destroyed his farm.

A witness who asked not to be named told journalists that the late officer was asked to arrest the herder who was still wandering with his cattle within the area, but he got killed in the process.

“The police officer who came with his riffle, arrested the suspect, but as he was taking him to the waiting patrol vehicle, the herder drew his machete and stabbed the officer on his neck,” the witness said.

“We saw the officer groaning in pains and bleeding but he died before we could apply first aid. The herder was overpowered by officers who rushed to the scene.”

Mustapha Suleiman, Public Relations Officer of the Police in the state, confirmed to journalists that the suspect had been arrested.

“We have arrested the herder, Babuga Kuaara, for killing the officer,” he said. “He has confessed to the crime and will be prosecuted accordingly.”