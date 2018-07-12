I’m A Very Slow Reader Maybe Because I’m An Ex-Soldier, Says Buhari

“I was presented with the document; I am a very slow reader maybe because I am an ex-soldier. I didn’t read it fast enough before my officials saw that it was all right for signature. I kept it on my table. I will soon sign it.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2018


President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted to being a very slow reader, saying this is “maybe” because he is an ex-soldier.

The President said this when he addressed why Nigeria had not yet signed the $3 trillion African Free-Trade Agreement, during a joint press conference with the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nigeria refused to join a continental free-trade zone established in March, on the grounds that it wishes to defend its own businesses and industry, but the Federal Government later said it wanted more time to consult business leaders.

“I am very careful about what I sign, whether it is my cheque book or agreements, especially when it involves nations and states. As your President has said, we are so populated and have so many young unemployed citizens and our industries are just coming up,” he said.

“So, in trying to guarantee employment, goods and services in our country, we have to be careful with agreements that will compete, maybe successfully, against our upcoming industries.

“I was presented with the document; I am a very slow reader maybe because I am an ex-soldier. I didn’t read it fast enough before my officials saw that it was all right for signature. I kept it on my table. I will soon sign it.”

Ramaphosa also spoke on the frequent killings of Nigerians in South Africa, explaining them as acts of criminality that his administration is determined to end.

“There has been quite a number of incidences in our country where foreign nationals some of whom are Nigerians have lost their lives and are being attacked,” he said. “I will like to say here and now that has been as a result of criminal activity among our own people which we are focusing on from a criminal element point of view.”

In March, 44 countries joined the continental free-trade zone, which encompasses 1.2 billion people. South Africa signed up earlier this month, but six countries, including Nigeria, are yet to sign the agreement.

African Union officials said countries that have signed the agreement will need to submit a schedule of tariffs by December, adding that they expect intra-African trade to double over the next four years once tariffs are reduced.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Government House Policemen Withdrawn From Fayose Ahead of Governorship Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Fayose’s Worst Fear Coming True By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘Now I Feel Relieved’, Says Plateau Assembly Speaker After Impeachment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Cries On National TV, Says 'I'm In Severe Pains'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari And The Killings In Nigeria: A Coincidence? Facts And Questions For The 2019 Elections And A Better Nigeria By Robert Agbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Verdict: APC Just Lost The Eiti Governorship Election By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Government House Policemen Withdrawn From Fayose Ahead of Governorship Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Fayose’s Worst Fear Coming True By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Minister Summons NYSC DG Over Adeosun’s Certificate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Now I Feel Relieved’, Says Plateau Assembly Speaker After Impeachment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: Plot Thickens To Blame Dead Ex-NYSC DG For Adeosun’s Certificate Mess
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, Ortom, Ahmed, Scores Of Legislators Set To Move To PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad