Security, Party Agents Present As INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials For Ekiti Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State ahead of Saturday's governorship poll.

Abdul-Ganiyu Olayinka Raji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, confirmed distribution of the materials while speaking to the crew of Sahara Reporters in Ado on Thursday.

"We took delivery of the sensitive materials today at the CBN office and we distributed all the materials and sent them to the 16 local government areas of the state," he said.  

"The materials were accompanied by the electoral officers and I have five supervising RECs to assist me here.  

"All the party agents were present here and witnessed the distribution and they all confirmed the materials. We have also encouraged them to tell their people to be there to receive the materials. So, we distributed all the materials with the help of the security agents, party agents and senior officials of INEC."

He said necessary arrangement had been made to enable regular and ad hoc members of staff to get to their duty posts early on Saturday of the election.

The distribution of the election material is coming as security has been beefed up around the INEC office in Ado Ekiti.

Personnel of several security agents, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), were sighted by the SaharaReporters crew monitoring the exercise.

The adjourning roads leading to the office were also cordoned off, with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs)  positioned at strategic locations of the area. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

