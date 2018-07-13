Bakare: I Met Buhari Alone… Adeosun Was At The Villa For Another Purpose

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2018

Tunde Bakare, Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, has denied holding a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in company of Kemi Adeoun, Minister of Finance.

Bakare was spotted at the villa shortly after half past 2pm with Adeosun, who has been in the spotlight lately for forging a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate — an alleged crime for which the National Assembly has been blackmailing into releasing billions of naira.

However, Bakare has now clarified that although he indeed held a closed-door meeting with the President, the Finance Minister was not involved.

He explained that he met her at the corridor; and while he went in to see the President, she entered to see someone else.

“The story published by some social and print media today is both cheap and sensational journalism,” Bakare said afterwards.

“Hon. Min. Kemi Adeosun and I arrived at the Villa at different times. We met at the corridor. She went on to see someone else in the Villa and I went into a closed-door meeting with PMB alone to thank him for sending a powerful delegation to my mother's Home-going Celebration. 

“This is the truth. The impression being created is as if she ran to me to speak to the President on her behalf. This impression is erroneous and false. I will appreciate that my side of the story is also published. Many Thanks.”

SaharaReporters, New York

