Government Borrowing Reason Banks Lend At Double Digit, Says CBN Deputy Governor

“If the government in its self is willing to borrow at 18 per cent from the banks through treasury bills, why should any bank lend to anybody at a single digit? So, that is the problem. If government can stop borrowing and start living within its means, liquidity will be there and banks will be constrained to lend at single digit."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2018

Josephn Nnanna, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says Nigerian banks lend money at double digits because the government borrows at 18 percent from the banks through its treasury bills.

Speaking on a theme around factoring financing at the African Export-Import Bank’s annual conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Nnanna said if the government borrows less from local financial institutions, the banks will have more funds to lend businesses — small, medium and large-scale.

"Banks have some challenges at lending at a single-digit interest rate not because they don’t want to do so, but because there are compelling needs, and I am saying this without any fear of contradiction," he said.

“If the government in its self is willing to borrow at 18 per cent from the banks through treasury bills, why should any bank lend to anybody at a single digit? So, that is the problem. If government can stop borrowing and start living within its means, liquidity will be there and banks will be constrained to lend at single digit.

“Now, see what is happening; the government has decided to finance part of its budget externally; they are offloading treasury bills and treasury bills rate have now dropped from 18 per cent; and as I speak to you now, it is 10 per cent.

“So, banks will be awash with liquidity and they will look out for MSMEs and lend the money to them. So, let us put our fiscal house in order; once we do that, all will be well.”

Also speaking on the availability of funds for MSMEs, he said the apex bank and the commercial banks had agreed to set aside N30bn for MSMEs in the agricultural sector to access to loans.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Loses Control Of NFIU To CBN As Buhari Signs Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance CBN Seeks Buffers To Strengthen Banks’ Capacity
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Finance SA To Return Seized $9 Million To Nigeria November 30
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Finance PPPRA Announces Petrol To Be Sold For N86 Per Litre Not N85
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption VP Osinbajo Calls For ‘New Tribe’ Of Nigerians To Dismantle Corrupted System
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy CBN Approves License For Development Bank
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC: Ekiti Election Is Between Fayemi and A Professor That Has Continued To Hide Behind Fayose’s Fingers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan-Omo, Sylva’s Deputy Campaign Director, Dies After Falling From Balcony
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Not Happy With Happenings In Ekiti –Ooni
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Lere Olayinka: FG Moved N2.5bn, $50m Abacha Loot In Two Bullion Vans To Support Fayemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidency To Name 200 Illicit Property Owners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Sex For Bail Scandal Rocks Bariga Police Station
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal THE LIST: All 31 Senior Lawyers Short-Listed By LPPC For The Prestigious SAN Title
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Senators Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi Quit APC
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adeosun, Bakare In A Meeting With Buhari At The Villa
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Opinion Ayodele Fayose: The Scammer Scumbag Governor Gone Wild! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Charly Boy To Ekiti Voters: If You Must Sell Your Vote, Do It For N864,000 — The Total Minimum Wage In A Governor’s Tenure
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency 32 Get Mass Burial, As NASS, Tambuwal, Govs Condemn Sokoto Killings
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad