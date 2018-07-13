INEC To Transmit Ekiti Election Results 'Electronically'

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it would transmit the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state “electronically”.

Abdul-Ganiyu Olayinka Raji, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the office of the commission in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

Raji said transmitting the election results through electronic means would also help the commission to know the results of the poll before its final collation.

“There would be electronic transmission of results during this election, not only results but we would also know ahead how many people were accredited at the end of the voting exercise," he said.

“By 2pm, we are going to have information on the number of people that were actually accredited at all our polling units. That number will be transmitted to us from each of the polling units to Abuja, so we would not be expecting votes more than that from any polling units."

The REC noted that the new innovation of the official "vehicle tracker" introduced by the commission has already been helpful in the process of transporting the sensitive materials to all the 16 local government areas of the state ahead of Saturday election.

He added that the materials were monitored through the official vehicle tracker connected to a television screen, which indicates the movement of the materials until it gets to the respective local government headquarters of the state.

Raji explained that the commission had on Thursday taken delivery of the sensitive election materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria in the presence of representatives of the various political parties and security agencies.

He said: "The inducement of voters is an electoral offence but I cannot gurantee that you are selling vote and buying vote in your house unless the security agencies know about it through their intelligence report; they can come and arrest you," he said.

He explained (INEC) was prepared to conduct a fair and credible election, adding that security agencies would be positioned at strategic locations in the state to ensure a violent-free election.

He also warned the residents of the state who have no Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to stay away of the polling units and political wards during the election.

He further disclosed that 913,334 voters were registered, out of which 667,270 collected their PVCs.