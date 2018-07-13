THE LIST: All 31 Senior Lawyers Short-Listed By LPPC For The Prestigious SAN Title

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2018

The Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) has announced a list of 31 senior legal practitioners short-listed for the prestigious Senor Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

Hadizatu Mustapha, Secretary of the LPPC, made the announcement on Thursday at the end of the 133rd plenary of the committee.

The short list comprises 30 males and only one female — Oluyemisi Bamgbose, a Professor of Law at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Mustapha explained that 106 lawyers applied for the rank, two of them females. Eighty-three were in the advocate category while 28 applied under the academic category.

THE FULL LIST

Oluyemisi Bamgbose
Adeniji Kazeem
Adekola Olawoye
Isa Chiroma
Olanrewaju Fagbohun
Chinonye Obiagwu
Olalekan Ojo
Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika
Olabode Olanipekun
Oba Maduabuchi
Essien Udom
Metong Urombo
Wahab Egbewole
George Igbokwe
Olubowale Taiwo
Oluwole Iyamu
Stephen Adehi
Oluseun Akinbiyi
Emmanuel Achukwu
Keneth Ahia
Louis Alozie
Wole Agunbiade
Olayode Delano
Taminu Inuwa
Sonny Wogu
Offorinze Amucheazi
Adewale Atake
Kehinde Ehighelua
Muhammed Akanbi
Cosmas Enweluzo
Ishiaka Mudi

