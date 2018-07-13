THE LIST: All 31 Senior Lawyers Short-Listed By LPPC For The Prestigious SAN Title

The Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) has announced a list of 31 senior legal practitioners short-listed for the prestigious Senor Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

Hadizatu Mustapha, Secretary of the LPPC, made the announcement on Thursday at the end of the 133rd plenary of the committee.

The short list comprises 30 males and only one female — Oluyemisi Bamgbose, a Professor of Law at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Mustapha explained that 106 lawyers applied for the rank, two of them females. Eighty-three were in the advocate category while 28 applied under the academic category.

THE FULL LIST

Oluyemisi Bamgbose

Adeniji Kazeem

Adekola Olawoye

Isa Chiroma

Olanrewaju Fagbohun

Chinonye Obiagwu

Olalekan Ojo

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika

Olabode Olanipekun

Oba Maduabuchi

Essien Udom

Metong Urombo

Wahab Egbewole

George Igbokwe

Olubowale Taiwo

Oluwole Iyamu

Stephen Adehi

Oluseun Akinbiyi

Emmanuel Achukwu

Keneth Ahia

Louis Alozie

Wole Agunbiade

Olayode Delano

Taminu Inuwa

Sonny Wogu

Offorinze Amucheazi

Adewale Atake

Kehinde Ehighelua

Muhammed Akanbi

Cosmas Enweluzo

Ishiaka Mudi