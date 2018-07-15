Buhari Asks Fayose To ‘Concede Defeat Gallantly’

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Ayodele Fayose, the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State whose anointed candidate Kolapo Eleka lost the Ekiti State governorship election, “to be gallant in conceding defeat”.

Buhari said this in his congratulatory message to Kayode Fayemi, candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 197,459 votes to Eleka’s 178,121.

He also urged “the losers” to use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

“President Muhammadu Buhari heartily congratulates Dr. John Kayode Fayemi on winning the Ekiti State governorship election,” read a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“The President commends the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and all party supporters for the hard-fought victory after a dignified campaign.

“President Buhari urges the governor-elect and APC members to be magnanimous in victory as the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance.

“He commends the people of the State for their matured and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot. President Buhari also lauds the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and displaying impartiality throughout the process.

“He applauds the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urges them to sustain the peace. He also commends local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

“The President urges the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

“President Buhari appeals to all stakeholders in Ekiti State to work towards a successful transition to a new administration in the higher interest of not only the State but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience. In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again."

 

