DEVELOPING: Coast Clear For Fayemi To Be Declared Ekiti Governor-Elect

Barring any last-minute surge in the opposition’s votes, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State, is set to return as Governor of the south-western state.

After the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced results in 13 of the 16 local governments of the state, Fayemi had polled 145,555 votes while Olusola Eleka, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 125,410.

The figures leave Fayemi boasting an advantage of 20,145 votes — one that Ayodele Fayose’s candidate is unlikely to overhaul.