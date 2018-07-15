HEAD-TO-HEAD: PDP Versus APC Figures At Ekiti Governorship Poll

Thirty-five parties in total were involved in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, but just how did the two leading parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) — fare against each other in the 16 local governments of the state?
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT
|PDP
|APC
IJERO LGA
GBONYIN LGA
MOBA LGA
EFON LGA
OYE LGA
IDO-OSI LGA
IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA
ILEJEMEJE LGA
EMURE LGA
EKITI WEST LGA
IKERE LGA
IKOLE LGA
ISE/ORUN LGA
EKITI EAST LGA
EKITI SOUTH WEST LGA
ADO LGA
FINAL RESULT:
11,077
8,027
8,520
5,192
11,271
11,145
11,456
3,930
7,121
10,137
17,183
13,961
6,290
11,564
8,423
32,810
178,121
14,192
11,498
11,837
5,028
14,995
12,342
13,869
4,153
7048
12,648
11,515
14,522
11,908
12,778
11,015
28,111
197,459