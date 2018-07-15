HEAD-TO-HEAD: PDP Versus APC Figures At Ekiti Governorship Poll

Thirty-five parties in total were involved in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, but just how did the two leading parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) — fare against each other in the 16 local governments of the state?

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jul 15, 2018

 LOCAL GOVERNMENT  PDP APC

 

IJERO LGA

GBONYIN LGA

MOBA LGA

EFON LGA

OYE LGA 

IDO-OSI LGA

IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA

ILEJEMEJE LGA

EMURE LGA

EKITI WEST LGA

IKERE LGA

IKOLE LGA

ISE/ORUN LGA

EKITI EAST LGA

EKITI SOUTH WEST LGA 

ADO LGA 

FINAL RESULT:

 

11,077

8,027

8,520

5,192

11,271

11,145

11,456

3,930

7,121

10,137

17,183

13,961

6,290

11,564

8,423

32,810

178,121

    14,192

    11,498

    11,837

    5,028

    14,995

    12,342

    13,869

    4,153

    7048

    12,648

    11,515

    14,522

    11,908

    12,778

    11,015

    28,111

197,459

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

