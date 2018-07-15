Kano Commissioner Vows To Unseat Kwankwaso In Senate

According to him,”my decision to declare my intention to contest the senatorial position at the ward level, stemmed from my conviction that any result-oriented politician must respect the ward leadership of the party if he determined to make a significant impact in politics.

by THE NATION NEWSPAPER Jul 15, 2018

The Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has signified  his intention to contest the Kano Central Senatorial District seat presently occupied by a former Governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He disclosed that,he is from Gawuna Ward, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano state, and was not scared of any bigwig currently occupying the seat due to his political record and grass roots support.

According to him,”my decision to declare my intention to contest the senatorial position at the ward level, stemmed from my conviction that any result-oriented politician must respect the ward leadership of the party if he determined to make a significant impact in politics.

Gawuna said he has been a grassroot politician for decades, stressing that this had opened the way for him to win the local government chairmanship position for five consecutive times.

He said: “My people know who is Gawuna and the kind of politics I play.

“They are also aware that the fear of any contest is not part of my political life, which entails that we are going out in full force to clinch the seat.”

Gawuna, thanked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for the confidence reposed in him for allowing him to steer the affairs of one of the biggest ministries, which is the focus of the state government in taking agriculture to another level of growth and development.

“I am still a member of the Kano State Executive Council and I believe Governor Ganduje, knowing his political dispositions, would not interfere with the primary of the party when it comes to our contest.

“ I know that he has full confidence in me and what I can do just like what I did in the agriculture ministry.”

Gawuna also explained that he would be in the Senate to be part of the new political dawn ushered in by the All Progressives Congress under the new National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said: “I’m heading to the Senate so as to change its dwindling fortunes, as they (senators) are perceived by many Nigerians as the enemies of democracy.

“In fact, that has been taken up by the able national chairman of our great party and we shall all join hands to salvage the Senate.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
THE NATION NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News LIVE: INEC Announces Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections DEVELOPING: Coast Clear For Fayemi To Be Declared Ekiti Governor-Elect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down Ekiti TV/Radio For Declaring Unauthorised Pro-PDP Results
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Asks Fayose To ‘Concede Defeat Gallantly’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections INEC National Commissioner Zakari Gives Fayose Two Days To Apologise Over Rigging Allegations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Fayemi Defeats PDP In Fayose’s Local Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News LIVE: INEC Announces Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections DEVELOPING: Coast Clear For Fayemi To Be Declared Ekiti Governor-Elect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: In 2014, Fayose Vowed: ‘My Deputy And I Will Pack Our Load Out Of Govt House Together’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down Ekiti TV/Radio For Declaring Unauthorised Pro-PDP Results
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Asks Fayose To ‘Concede Defeat Gallantly’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections INEC National Commissioner Zakari Gives Fayose Two Days To Apologise Over Rigging Allegations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Fayemi Defeats PDP In Fayose’s Local Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections LIVE: Collation Of Ekiti Governorship Election Results
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Pledges To Lead Coalition Against Buhari, Explains PDP Exit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections LIVE: Collation Of Ekiti Governorship Election Results
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Video Shows Ekiti PDP Bribing Voters With N,3000 To N5,000 At Old Govt House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘I’ll Restore the Ekiti Man’s Respect For Leaders’ — Has Fayemi Had A Sly Dig At Fayose?
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad