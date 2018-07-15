Kano Commissioner Vows To Unseat Kwankwaso In Senate

The Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has signified his intention to contest the Kano Central Senatorial District seat presently occupied by a former Governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He disclosed that,he is from Gawuna Ward, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano state, and was not scared of any bigwig currently occupying the seat due to his political record and grass roots support.

According to him,”my decision to declare my intention to contest the senatorial position at the ward level, stemmed from my conviction that any result-oriented politician must respect the ward leadership of the party if he determined to make a significant impact in politics.

Gawuna said he has been a grassroot politician for decades, stressing that this had opened the way for him to win the local government chairmanship position for five consecutive times.

He said: “My people know who is Gawuna and the kind of politics I play.

“They are also aware that the fear of any contest is not part of my political life, which entails that we are going out in full force to clinch the seat.”

Gawuna, thanked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for the confidence reposed in him for allowing him to steer the affairs of one of the biggest ministries, which is the focus of the state government in taking agriculture to another level of growth and development.

“I am still a member of the Kano State Executive Council and I believe Governor Ganduje, knowing his political dispositions, would not interfere with the primary of the party when it comes to our contest.

“ I know that he has full confidence in me and what I can do just like what I did in the agriculture ministry.”

Gawuna also explained that he would be in the Senate to be part of the new political dawn ushered in by the All Progressives Congress under the new National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said: “I’m heading to the Senate so as to change its dwindling fortunes, as they (senators) are perceived by many Nigerians as the enemies of democracy.

“In fact, that has been taken up by the able national chairman of our great party and we shall all join hands to salvage the Senate.”