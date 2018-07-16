JUST IN: Court Remands ‘Killer Boyfriend’ In Prison — At Least For 37 Days

The Magistrate Court in Akure has remanded Seidu Sakiru Adeyemi in Olokuta Prison custody for allegedly killing Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate former Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo.

The 400 Level final-year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) was gruesomely killed and found dead inside the house of Adeyemi on July 2, 2018.

Earlier in court, Mary Adebayo, the Police Prosecutor, said Adeyemi and two others at large conspired together to strangulate Khadijat to death, and buried her in his room.

Adebayo revealed that the accused committed the offence on July 2 2018 at about 7:30 pm at Aratunsi Stret Oke-Aro, Akure.

He said that the offence is contrary to and punishable under the Section 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37, Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The court refused to take the plea of Taiwo Gbadebo, the counsel to the accused person.

Mrs. Victoria Bob-manuel, the Chief Magistrate, ordered that the accused person be remanded in the prison custody.

Bob-manuel said Adeyemi should be remanded in the prison pending the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She added that the original copy of the case file be sent to the State Chief Registrar for safe keeping.

She, however, adjourned the case to August 23, 2018 for legal advice.