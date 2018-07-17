BREAKING: Five Days After Sacking Seven Villages, ‘Heavily-Armed Bandits’ Raid Zamfara Again

Armed bandits have attacked Malikawa Village in Gidan Goga District, Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara State.

According to the Nigeria arm of the non-governmental organization focused on human rights, Amnesty International, the gunmen entered the village in the afternoon and started shooting indiscriminately.

“In today’s attack at Malikawa village, Gidan Goga district, Maradun local government, Zamfara State, gunmen entered the village and started shooting,” Amnesty Int’l Nigeria tweeted.

“This is happening five days after armed bandits attacked the same village and sacked seven villages under the district. People in this area now live in fear of armed bandits who wantonly kill or kidnap for ransom. We call on Nigerian authorities to stop the killings now!”

In May, at least 30 persons were killed in a similar attack by armed bandits in the same Malikawa village.