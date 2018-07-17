Our Priority For Now Is How To Dislodge The Corrupt, Non-Performing PDP Government, Says Delta APC

"What is upper most for the party at this point is how to dislodge the non-performing and corrupt PDP government in the state come 2019," Ogbodo said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2018

The Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says dislodging the "non-performing and corrupt" Peoples Democratic party (PDP) government of Ifeanyi Okowa is its utmost priority for the now.

The party made this known on Tuesday through its Chairman, Cyril Ogodo, during the maiden edition of its expanded state Executive Committee meeting held at the party's state Secretariat in Asaba.

"What is upper most for the party at this point is how to dislodge the non-performing and corrupt PDP government in the state come 2019," Ogbodo said.

While acknowledging the existence of an APC faction that conducted parallel congresses in the state and claimed legitimacy through a contentious court consent judgement, he noted that the duly elected Exco was not party to such judgement.

Ogodo used the opportunity to thank party faithful and stakeholders for standing firm in the face of the many challenges faced by the party during the recent congresses, saying his Exco was poised to work to reconcile and unite all aggrieved party members, adding that "Delta State must be rescued in 2019, this is not negotiable." he concluded.

The state leader of the party, O'tega Emerhor, briefed (SEC) members on the state of affairs of the party and congratulated Ogodo and his executives for their success at the congresses and for their successful swearing-in. 

He added that the new National Chairman of the party was being misled, which enabled the Ogboru/Omo-Agege group to obtain an alleged fraudulent consent judgement.  

"Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a man of truth and integrity and having now found out the truth about the fraudulent consent judgement, he will never support it. The Chairman, along the Presidency have mandated Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to bring all groups together to achieve unity and peace in the party," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Writes Senate, Declines Assent To Four Bills
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Prevent Benue Governor, Ortom, From Leaving
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Do Not Rejoice Yet, Buhari’ — Fayose Finally Speaks On Ekiti Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Group Woos Saraki, Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Cannot Serve God And Mammon’ — APC Chieftain Asks Saraki To Stay Loyal Or Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Return Of Sowore By Peter Ogunsona
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Writes Senate, Declines Assent To Four Bills
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Prevent Benue Governor, Ortom, From Leaving
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Do Not Rejoice Yet, Buhari’ — Fayose Finally Speaks On Ekiti Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Group Woos Saraki, Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Orji Uzor Kalu Loses ‘Amendment Battle’ To EFCC In ‘N7.6bn Fraud’ Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion On Nigeria, ICC President Is Biased By Emmanuel Onwubiko
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Cannot Serve God And Mammon’ — APC Chieftain Asks Saraki To Stay Loyal Or Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Days After Sacking Seven Villages, ‘Heavily-Armed Bandits’ Raid Zamfara Again
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Hadi Sirika And The Return Of Nigeria Airways By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion The Return Of Sowore By Peter Ogunsona
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections SERAP To Sue INEC If It Doesn’t Investigate ‘Vote Buying By APC, PDP’ Within 14 Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad