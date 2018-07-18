‘An Important Day For Nigeria’ — FG Unveils Name, Logo Of New National Carrier In London

“This will be a national carrier that is private sector led and driven. It is a business, not a social service. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2018

Nigeria’s new carrier to begin operations in December 2018 will be known as Nigeria Air, Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Aviation, revealed in London on Wednesday.

Sirika unveiled the name and logo of the new national carrier at the ongoing Farnborough International Airshow, saying the carrier is private sector-driven, and is therefore a “business” rather than a “social service”.

He also said the government will not own more than five per cent of the airline, and will therefore not be directly involved in its running.

“This is an important day for Nigeria. The largest economy in Africa, largest population, GDP of around half a billion dollars, and the only true aviation player in West and Central Africa,” he said.

“Nigeria has unfortunately not been a serious player in Aviation for a long time. We used to be a dominant player, through Nigeria Airways, but sadly not anymore.

“This will be a national carrier that is private sector led and driven. It is a business, not a social service. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this.

“The Nigerian government will not own more than 5% (maximum) of the new national carrier. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it.”

Sirika also explained that the new terminals in Lagos and Abuja Airports will add 11 million passenger capacity in each of the two airports, while the airline will have flights on 81 domestic, regional and international routes.

Nigeria’s previous carrier, the Nigeria Airways Ltd., was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC) but ceased operations in 2003.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Bad Road: Kano Communities Threaten To Boycott 2019 Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel FRSC To Introduce Breathalysers For Apprehending Highway Drunk-Drivers
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Economy North Got Lion's Share Of World Bank Projects Under Buhari, Documents Show
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Travel Tragedy Averted, Traffic Diverted As Tanker Spills Petrol At Iyana-Ipaja
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Pius Adesanmi Ghana And The Road To Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Bowing To IMF Pressure, Ghana Becomes Third African Country to Cut Fuel Subsidy This Summer
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Writes Senate, Declines Assent To Four Bills
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina-Alu, Former Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Admits Politicians Were 'Clever' In How They Bought Votes In Ekiti
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Assembly Rejects Election Results, Adjourns Till October​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Varsity Student Found Dead In Well After SARS Invasion Of Hostel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police ‘Arrest’ 22 Boko Haram Members Involved In 2014 Chibok Girls’ Kidnap
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Prevent Benue Governor, Ortom, From Leaving
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Omokri: Ekiti Civil Servants Think Fayemi Will Pay Their Salaries? I Pity Them
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Incident Reported At UBA ‘Branch’ In Victoria Island
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Direct Primary'll Deepen Democracy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Days After Sacking Seven Villages, ‘Heavily-Armed Bandits’ Raid Zamfara Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad