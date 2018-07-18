CONFIRMED: Saraki, Tambuwal And Co. To Dump APC Next Week

Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP; Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State and n-PDP’s Baraje were among the notable PDP leaders who received Saraki and the renegade APC team on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal are in their final days in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as SaharaReporters understands their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be sealed next week.

Saraki and Tambuwal will be joined by some APC governors, among whom are Ahmed Abdulfatah of Kwara State, and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who already announced his departure from APC on Monday saying he had been ‘red-carded”.

Ahead of the move, Saraki, Tambuwal and some of the APC governors have met with PDP leaders and were together at the burial of the mother of Abubakar Baraje, Chairman of the New Peoples Democratic Party (n-PDP) bloc that spearheaded the defection of six governors from the PDP to APC in 2013, ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

The anticipated defection of the APC bigwigs further depletes the ranks of the ruling party, already hit by the breakout of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and the union of close to 40 political parties to form the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). 

 

