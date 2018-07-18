Fayemi Says Ekiti People Will Experience Good Governance ‘By The Grace Of God’

Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor-elect, says people of the state “will see the benefit of good governance by the grace of God as from October 16”.



He said this on Wednesday shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented him with the Certificate of Return as the Governor-elect.

He commended the electoral agency for doing “an excellent job” of Saturday’s governorship election, saying that contrary to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the election was “seamless, free, fair, credible and violence-free”.

He also praised the security agencies for providing security backup, which gave the electorate confidence to troop out to exercise their franchise.

“For INEC, the work has just ended and for us, the work has just started,” he said. “We have a responsibility not to disappoint our people. Ekiti people will see the benefit of good governance by the grace of God as from October 16.”

Prince Adedeji Soyebi, INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun states, presented Fayemi with the Certificate of Return at the ceremony, held at state’s INEC Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti.

“Today marks the end of the [governorship] election in Ekiti State on the part of the Commission, which is the presentation of Certificates of Return to the Governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect.

“If there are issues arising from the election, there is another arm of government that will take care of that. This is another important day in the history of the state.

“On behalf of the Commission, I congratulate everybody. Ekiti has pointed the way forward in conducting elections in Nigeria.”

Deputy Governor-elect Bisi Egbeyemi also received his Certificate of Return at the event, with both men flanked by their wives, Bisi and Margaret, respectively.

The certificates presented to Fayemi and Egbeyemi were signed by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, while the Governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect also signed the documents.

Professor AbdulGaniy Raji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), expressed delight that the election was held despite the tension that preceded it.