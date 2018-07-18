AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force said it arrested 22 of the Boko Haram members who participated in the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.
Damian Chukwu, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested after “a lot of planning and use of advance technology” between July 4 and 9, 2018.
Broken down below is a straight glance at the 22 suspects, their ages, states and local governments of origin, and the specific crimes.
|S/N
|NAME
|AGE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT
|STATE
|1
|Mayinta Modu AKA Abor
|23Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|2
|Adam Mohammed
|20Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|3
|Adam Mohammed
|21Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|4
|Mamman Wardi
|25Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|5
|Alhaji Modu Jidda
|29Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|6
|Ajiri Bulama Dungus
|22Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|7
|Mohammed Abba
|20Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|8
|Fannami Mustapha
|22Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|9
|Adam Mustapha AKA Ba'Adam
|20Yrs
|Kalabalge LGA
|Borno State
|10
|Mustapha Kanimbu AKA Aaramma
|20Yrs
|Mobbar LGA
|Borno State
|11
|Ibrahim Mala
|48Yrs
|Gwoza LGA
|Borno State
|12
|Abdullahi Mohammed Gawi
|23Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|13
|Maina Adam
|35Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|14
|Wano Musa
|27Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|15
|Ishaka Musa
|26Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|16
|Abubakar Mohammed
|28Yrs
|Nganzai LGA
|Borno State
|17
|Usman Umar
|28Yrs
|Bama LGA
|Borno State
|18
|Maina Abba
|27Yrs
|Nganzai LGA
|Borno State
|19
|Maina Gambo
|24Yrs
|Nganzai LGA
|Borno State
|20
|Abubakar Kori
|25Yrs
|Nganzai LGA
|Borno State
|21
|Bukar Abatcha
|39Yrs
|Marte LGA
|Borno State
|22
|Muhammad Bashir AKA Kalijango
|35Yrs
|Gambaru Ngala LGA
|Borno State