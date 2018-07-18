AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force said it arrested 22 of the Boko Haram members who participated in the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

Damian Chukwu, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested after “a lot of planning and use of advance technology” between July 4 and 9, 2018.

Broken down below is a straight glance at the 22 suspects, their ages, states and local governments of origin, and the specific crimes.