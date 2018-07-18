AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2018

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force said it arrested 22 of the Boko Haram members who participated in the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

Damian Chukwu, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested after “a lot of planning and use of advance technology” between July 4 and 9, 2018.

Broken down below is a straight glance at the 22 suspects, their ages, states and local governments of origin, and the specific crimes.

 

S/N NAME AGE LOCAL GOVERNMENT  STATE
1 Mayinta Modu  AKA Abor 23Yrs Bama LGA  Borno State
2 Adam Mohammed 20Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
3 Adam Mohammed 21Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
4 Mamman Wardi 25Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
5 Alhaji Modu Jidda 29Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
6 Ajiri Bulama Dungus 22Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
7 Mohammed Abba 20Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
8 Fannami Mustapha 22Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
9 Adam Mustapha AKA   Ba'Adam 20Yrs Kalabalge LGA Borno State
10 Mustapha Kanimbu AKA Aaramma 20Yrs Mobbar LGA Borno State
11 Ibrahim Mala 48Yrs Gwoza LGA Borno State
12 Abdullahi Mohammed Gawi 23Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
13 Maina Adam 35Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
14 Wano Musa 27Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
15 Ishaka Musa 26Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
16 Abubakar Mohammed 28Yrs Nganzai LGA Borno State
17 Usman Umar 28Yrs Bama LGA Borno State
18 Maina Abba 27Yrs Nganzai LGA Borno State
19 Maina Gambo 24Yrs Nganzai LGA Borno State
20 Abubakar Kori 25Yrs Nganzai LGA Borno State
21 Bukar Abatcha 39Yrs Marte LGA Borno State
22 Muhammad Bashir AKA Kalijango​ 35Yrs Gambaru Ngala​ LGA Borno State

 

