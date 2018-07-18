INEC Admits Politicians Were 'Clever' In How They Bought Votes In Ekiti

"We are having another conference on electoral offences. Vote buying is another electoral offence and we are looking at ways to curb it. Politicians keep trying their best. Politicians were clever in Ekiti. They have ingenious ways to sort themselves out. We will go back and review it and see how we can stop vote buying with the best of our ability."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is ready to curb vote buying by politicians during elections, but it has also admitted that politicians involved in the practice during Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti State "were clever" about it.

National Commissioner of INEC and Chair, Legal Services Committee, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, who spoke to journalists in Benin City on W, said the commission was taking the issue of vote buying very seriously, in order to curbe the trend during the governorship election in Osun State.

“INEC is taking issue of vote buying very seriously. I am just coming as part of the Supervising National Commissioner for Ekiti and these things occur," Agbamuche-Mbu said.

"We are having another conference on electoral offences. Vote buying is another electoral offence and we are looking at ways to curb it. Politicians keep trying their best. Politicians were clever in Ekiti. They have ingenious ways to sort themselves out. We will go back and review it and see how we can stop vote buying with the best of our ability.

“Security agencies were not involved in the two local governments I supervised. Security agencies did well in Ekiti. We have to continue to enlighten and educate our electorate. It is to educate our people for them to realize that their votes count and not all about money."

She also spoke on the importance of adequate enlightenment and education of the electorate on the dangers of exchanging their votes for cash.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Ekiti Assembly Rejects Election Results, Adjourns Till October​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Fayemi Says Ekiti People Will Experience Good Governance ‘By The Grace Of God’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Do Not Rejoice Yet, Buhari’ — Fayose Finally Speaks On Ekiti Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Our Priority For Now Is How To Dislodge The Corrupt, Non-Performing PDP Government, Says Delta APC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections SERAP To Sue INEC If It Doesn’t Investigate ‘Vote Buying By APC, PDP’ Within 14 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Return Of Sowore By Peter Ogunsona
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Writes Senate, Declines Assent To Four Bills
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina-Alu, Former Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business ‘An Important Day For Nigeria’ — FG Unveils Name, Logo Of New National Carrier In London
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Assembly Rejects Election Results, Adjourns Till October​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Varsity Student Found Dead In Well After SARS Invasion Of Hostel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police ‘Arrest’ 22 Boko Haram Members Involved In 2014 Chibok Girls’ Kidnap
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Prevent Benue Governor, Ortom, From Leaving
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Omokri: Ekiti Civil Servants Think Fayemi Will Pay Their Salaries? I Pity Them
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Incident Reported At UBA ‘Branch’ In Victoria Island
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Direct Primary'll Deepen Democracy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Days After Sacking Seven Villages, ‘Heavily-Armed Bandits’ Raid Zamfara Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad