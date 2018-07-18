Omokri: Ekiti Civil Servants Think Fayemi Will Pay Their Salaries? I Pity Them

Reno Omokri, the media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed pity for civil servants in Ekiti State over the outcome of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Former Minister of Soldie Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, caniddate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the governorship election of July 14 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), leading to rejection of the result by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reno Omokri took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the election, insisting that the salary expectations of Ekiti civil servants will not be met by Fayemi.

He tweeted: “I pity Ekiti civil servants who are expecting Fayemi to come and pay their salaries. Where did they think all the money to buy votes came from? Heaven?? Look, for the foreseeable future, Ekiti’s federal allocation will be devoted to tithes and thanksgiving offering to godfathers!”

Omokri also called the attention of the public to happenings in the state now that an APC candidate has won.

“The hatred @Mbuhari and @NgrPresident have for @GovAyoFayose which made them call him a 'nothing' is because Fayose successfully stood up to killer herdsmen. It‘s why they focused so much resources against @OfficialPDPNig’s candidate. Now their puppet is there, watch what happens," he tweeted.