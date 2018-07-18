Omokri: Ekiti Civil Servants Think Fayemi Will Pay Their Salaries? I Pity Them

He tweeted: “I pity Ekiti civil servants who are expecting Fayemi to come and pay their salaries. Where did they think all the money to buy votes came from? Heaven?? Look, for the foreseeable future, Ekiti’s federal allocation will be devoted to tithes and thanksgiving offering to godfathers!”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2018

Reno Omokri, the media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed pity for civil servants in Ekiti State over the outcome of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Former Minister of Soldie Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, caniddate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the governorship election of July 14 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), leading to rejection of the result by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reno Omokri took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the election, insisting that the salary expectations of Ekiti civil servants will not be met by Fayemi.

He tweeted: “I pity Ekiti civil servants who are expecting Fayemi to come and pay their salaries. Where did they think all the money to buy votes came from? Heaven?? Look, for the foreseeable future, Ekiti’s federal allocation will be devoted to tithes and thanksgiving offering to godfathers!” 

Omokri also called the attention of the public to happenings in the state now that an APC candidate has won.

“The hatred @Mbuhari and @NgrPresident have for @GovAyoFayose which made them call him a 'nothing' is because Fayose successfully stood up to killer herdsmen. It‘s why they focused so much resources against @OfficialPDPNig’s candidate. Now their puppet is there, watch what happens," he tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Writes Senate, Declines Assent To Four Bills
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Assembly Rejects Election Results, Adjourns Till October​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Prevent Benue Governor, Ortom, From Leaving
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu: Direct Primary'll Deepen Democracy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 500 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kuje​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Fayemi Says Ekiti People Will Experience Good Governance ‘By The Grace Of God’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Writes Senate, Declines Assent To Four Bills
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina-Alu, Former Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Admits Politicians Were 'Clever' In How They Bought Votes In Ekiti
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business ‘An Important Day For Nigeria’ — FG Unveils Name, Logo Of New National Carrier In London
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Assembly Rejects Election Results, Adjourns Till October​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Varsity Student Found Dead In Well After SARS Invasion Of Hostel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police ‘Arrest’ 22 Boko Haram Members Involved In 2014 Chibok Girls’ Kidnap
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Prevent Benue Governor, Ortom, From Leaving
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Incident Reported At UBA ‘Branch’ In Victoria Island
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Direct Primary'll Deepen Democracy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Days After Sacking Seven Villages, ‘Heavily-Armed Bandits’ Raid Zamfara Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad