‘I Almost Bled To Death’ — Pius Adesanmi Survives Accident Despite Going Four Hours Without Help

Pius Adesanmi, a writer, literary critic, satirist, columnist and Professor at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada was involved in a grisly motor accident while travelling in Oyo State on Tuesday, but he survived.

Although Adesanmi, who injured his left leg, is now stable and in good condition, SaharaReporters can report that the Unilorin alumnus did harbour fears he could bleed to death.

“It was a miracle I survived,” SaharaReporters understands he told his inner circle of friends. “I nearly bled to death. No help for over four hours.”

Adesanmi is now recuperating in Ibadan, after which he would return to his Canada base.

The driver of the vehicle, though is not so lucky.

SaharaReporters understands he is still fighting for his life “and has a dim csurvival chance”.