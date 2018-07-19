'APC's Victory In Ekiti Governorship Election Cannot Happen In Bayelsa'

Perekeme Kpodoh, a former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State Government, has dismissed as "wishful thinking", the claims by APC supporters that Kayode Fayemi's victory in Saturday's Ekiti State governorshp election will be repeated in bayelsa in 2020.

Although Kpodoh commended th Fayemi, the APC, its National Chairman Adams Oshiomole and President Muhammad Buhari over the victory, he insisted that the Bayelsa State APC lacks the desired governorship candidate, internal party rules and support to upstage the PDP in the state.

He said the APC is fragmented, with poor internal party rules, lacks participatory democracy and has lost confidence due to violence, cultism and alleged killings.

"First, let me congratulate Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, and President Muhammad Buhari," he said.

"They have done well by liberating the people of Ekiti from poverty and comedian governance of Governor Fayose. Not every governorship candidate can be supported in victory. The Bayelsa APC candidate is one of them.

"Unlike the APC candidate in Bayelsa, Dr. Fayemi, during his first tenure as a PDP man, was respectful to President Buhari despite the difference in party affiliation. But the Bayelsa case was disrespectful and stoned the President during his campaign as CPC Presidential Candidate. Instead of ensuring a balanced governorship primary in Bayelsa, they hijacked the process and kidnapped the electoral committee Chairman, who is now, unfortunately, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole."

Kpodoh said the APC, with the support of the party at the national level, will only win election in the state when the meeting and reconciliation of members of the party are done and a clean process of primaries is allowed.

"The APC is not a one-party business to anyone. If the same candidate is put forward by the party in 2020, 80 per cent of the party faithful will lose confidence and abandon the party. APC will win if the right and acceptable candidate emerges."

On the recent claims by the former Governor, Timipre Sylva, against Governor Seriake Dickson administration over the alleged misappropriation of over a trillion naira and debt of over N750billion, Kpodoh called on the present administration in the state to answer the allegation and convince the people of the State that there is no iota of truth in the claims.

He said although the state has witnessed some visible projects embarked upon by the present administration in the areas of education, health and infrastructures, the projects are not commensurate with claims made by the former Governor Timipre Sylva.

"Gov.Dickson should also answer why many of his aides, the people of the state and those who worked for him are complaining of hunger, poverty and lack of empowerment," Kpodo said.

"In a state like Bayelsa, we saw some projects, but the issue of development goes beyond these. We need a modern international market, automobile business premises and active security that will attract investors to come into the State capital and invest heavily.

"When Gov. Wike of Rivers State was performing, we commended him. When Gov. Dickson built the diagnostic centre, we commended him. But we need some explanations now in the state. This lack of empowerment, poverty and suffering is causing the defection of political appointees from the present administration in the state."