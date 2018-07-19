Austria Deports 30 Male Nigerians Who 'Overstayed, Entered Illegally, Trafficked Drugs'

A source close to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said most of the deportees overstayed in their host countries; some entered Vienna and Austria through illegal routes, while some were invloved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2018

No fewer than 30 male Nigerians who illegally resided in Vienna and Austria were early repatriated back early on Thursday.  

A European Union chartered aircraft flight number ZT9651 returned the deportees to the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at 7:20am.

A source close to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said most of the deportees overstayed in their host countries; some entered Vienna and Austria through illegal routes, while some were invloved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. 

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Police and the Aviation Security (AVSEC) received the deportees after their profiling by immigration officials at the Lagos airport.  

Those with criminal cases were handed over to policemen, while the drug traffickers among them were handed over to NDLEA.

However, those with civil offences were allowed to leave the airport.  

SaharaReporters gathered that another set of deportees is billed to be returned from five European countries anytime from next week.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business ‘An Important Day For Nigeria’ — FG Unveils Name, Logo Of New National Carrier In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel FRSC To Introduce Breathalysers For Apprehending Highway Drunk-Drivers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel National Carrier Project Is Wrong-Headed And A Waste, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Airlines Cancel Numerous Flights Nationwide Due To Bad Weather
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides U.S. Likely To Sanction Patience Jonathan, Orubebe, Others Over Election Incitement, Rigging
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated First, Service The Engine Of Change By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics CONFIRMED: Saraki, Tambuwal And Co. To Dump APC Next Week
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency AT A GLANCE: The 22 Chibok Girls' Captors ‘Arrested By The Police’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Police ‘Arrest’ 22 Boko Haram Members Involved In 2014 Chibok Girls’ Kidnap
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Gun Down 'Agbara', One of The Most Wanted 'Armed Robbers' In Ondo State
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Osun Governorship Primary At The Last Minute
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Heads To Roll As Fed Govt Uncovers N62.555b Fraud In NSITF​
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari’s Team, APC Offer Opposition Parties N50m —ADC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Govt Confused, Incompetent To Stem Killings, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Cars Still Burning Two Days After Boko Haram Ambush On Borno Highway
Boko Haram VIDEO: 'At least 27 Killed' As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists On Borno Highway
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business ‘An Important Day For Nigeria’ — FG Unveils Name, Logo Of New National Carrier In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Makes U-Turn, Says ‘I'm Still Flying The APC Flag’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money Governors Meet To Discuss FAAC Deadlock, Minimum Wage​
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad