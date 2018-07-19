Austria Deports 30 Male Nigerians Who 'Overstayed, Entered Illegally, Trafficked Drugs'

No fewer than 30 male Nigerians who illegally resided in Vienna and Austria were early repatriated back early on Thursday.

A European Union chartered aircraft flight number ZT9651 returned the deportees to the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at 7:20am.

A source close to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said most of the deportees overstayed in their host countries; some entered Vienna and Austria through illegal routes, while some were invloved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Police and the Aviation Security (AVSEC) received the deportees after their profiling by immigration officials at the Lagos airport.

Those with criminal cases were handed over to policemen, while the drug traffickers among them were handed over to NDLEA.

However, those with civil offences were allowed to leave the airport.

SaharaReporters gathered that another set of deportees is billed to be returned from five European countries anytime from next week.

