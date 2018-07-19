A Day After Meeting With PDP, Saraki Meets With Buhari, APC Govs Behind Closed Doors

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2018

After his meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Wednesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday met with President Muhamamdu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kayode Fayemi, the soon-to-be Governor of Ekiti State, attended as well.

Saraki, who is scheduled to join the PDP next week, held a meeting with Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP; Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State and n-PDP’ leaders, on Wednesday.

Expected to join him in defecting to the PDP are Governors Aminu Tambuwalof Sokoto State and Ahmed Abdulfatah of Kwara State.

Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who was looking good to defect as well having already announced his departure from APC on Monday saying he had been “red-carded”, made an about-face on Thursday after meeting with Adams Oshionhole, the APC National Chairman, in Abuja.

