Governors Meet To Discuss FAAC Deadlock, Minimum Wage​

The FAAC monthly meeting is the forum where money is shared among the federal, states and local governments.

by NAN Jul 19, 2018

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deadlock, minimum wage, among others.

The June meeting of FAAC in Abuja ended in a deadlock.

Also on the meeting agenda was presentation by the Cheif Executive Officer of EduMarshals, on replicating EduMarshals education project at the state level.

The Postmaster General was also expected to make presentation at the meeting on the Nigerian Postal Service in maximising revenue potential through electronic stamp solution, digital addressing system and addressing verification system. 

NAN

