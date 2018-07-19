INEC To Resume Continuous Voter Registration During The Weekends Between August 1 and 17

"The CVR exercise will take place between 9am and 5pm (instead of 9am-3pm as obtains presently). There will also be registration on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as public holidays (if any) within the period. The exercise will be suspended at 5pm on Friday 17th August until after the 2019 General Election."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise would now take place during public holidays starting from 1st of August 2018.

The commission made this known on Wednesday during its regular meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) from all the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).  

A statement signed by Mallam Mohammed Haruna, the National Commissioner and Member, Information & Voter Education Committee, said: "The CVR exercise will take place between 9am and 5pm (instead of 9am-3pm as obtains presently).

"There will also be registration on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as public holidays (if any) within the period. The exercise will be suspended at 5pm on Friday 17th August until after the 2019 General Election."

According to INEC, the just concluded Ekiti election was a "satisfactory conduct".

The commission also noted "with deep concern, the rising phenomenon of vote buying during elections" and restated its "commitment and determination to continue to work with all stakeholders, especially the security agencies, to stem the ugly trend".

The electoral body reassured Nigerians of its promise of free, fair and credible elections in 2019.
 

