Ondo Police Nab Notorious Ex-Convict Who 'Stole 35 Vehicles In Two Years'

Dele Yemi Adeoye, a notorious car snatcher, was on Thursday arrested by the Police in Akure, Ondo State.

Adeoye was nabbed alongside two other suspects for allegedly stealing three vehicles at different locations in the state capital.

The other arrested two are Ayeni Paul, a tailor, and Abiola Anifowose, a vulcanizer at the Igoba area of Akure.

Adeoye, the principal culprit and ex-convict, was paraded with the two suspects before journalists at the Police headquarters.

Adeoye had earlier been arrested in September 2016 by the Police in Lagos after he was trailed to Akure for also stealing some vehicles.

The 28-year-old is reported to be a specialist in bursting and stealing Honda cars and jeeps.

Different Police sources confirmed that Adeoye had stolen no fewer than 35 vehicles in two years and that he had been nabbed twice by the Police for car theft.

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, said Adeoye was nabbed at Shasha market in Akure while trying to steal a Toyota Corolla car with registration Number SS 719 AAA.

Joseph also explained that the owner of the stolen vehicle reported the car theft at the station while the Police immediately swung into action.

He said that both men conspired together to sell the stolen cars at the rate of N700,000 only.

"Luck ran against him (Adeoye) at Shasha market when he attempted to steal a Honda jeep belonging to one Mr. Olanipekun that was driven by his wife," Jose[h revealed.

"The report immediately got to us and we arrested him and he was taken to our station where he truly confessed to numerous vehicles thefts in the state. He told us he had his own master keys and he would cleverly enter into the vehicles, switch them on and make away with them. He really specializes in stealing CRV Honda cars.

"The most saddening of it is that sometimes he was arrested for stealing cars but we were always shocked to see him again anytime we charged him to court.

"We always charged him to court on our own part but we are always surprised to see him come back to the society again to do what he knows how best to do. He has been arrested twice and charged to court but you would be surprised that this man would come back again."

Joseph, however, vowed that the arrested culprit would be charged to a competent court and be made to face thorough prosecution.