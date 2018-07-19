Ondo Police Nab Notorious Ex-Convict Who 'Stole 35 Vehicles In Two Years'

Adeoye had earlier been arrested in September 2016 by the Police in Lagos after he was trailed to Akure for also stealing some vehicles. Different Police sources confirmed that he had stolen no fewer than 35 vehicles in two years and that he had been nabbed twice by the Police for car theft. Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, said Adeoye was nabbed at Shasha market in Akure while trying to steal a Toyota Corolla car with registration Number SS 719 AAA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2018

Dele Yemi Adeoye, a notorious car snatcher, was on Thursday arrested by the Police in Akure, Ondo State. 

Adeoye was nabbed alongside two other suspects for allegedly stealing three vehicles at different locations in the state capital. 

The other arrested two are Ayeni Paul, a tailor, and Abiola Anifowose, a vulcanizer at the Igoba area of Akure. 

Adeoye, the principal culprit and ex-convict, was paraded with the two suspects before journalists at the Police headquarters.

Adeoye had earlier been arrested in September 2016 by the Police in Lagos after he was trailed to Akure for also stealing some vehicles.

The 28-year-old is reported to be a specialist in bursting and stealing Honda cars and jeeps.

Different Police sources confirmed that Adeoye had stolen no fewer than 35 vehicles in two years and that he had been nabbed twice by the Police for car theft.

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, said Adeoye was nabbed at Shasha market in Akure while trying to steal a Toyota Corolla car with registration Number SS 719 AAA.  

Joseph also explained that the owner of the stolen vehicle reported the car theft at the station while the Police immediately swung into action. 

He said that both men conspired together to sell the stolen cars at the rate of N700,000 only. 

"Luck ran against him (Adeoye) at Shasha market when he attempted to steal a Honda jeep belonging to one Mr. Olanipekun that was driven by his wife," Jose[h revealed. 

"The report immediately got to us and we arrested him and he was taken to our station where he truly confessed to numerous vehicles thefts in the state. He told us he had his own master keys and he would cleverly enter into the vehicles, switch them on and make away with them. He really specializes in stealing CRV Honda cars.

 

"The most saddening of it is that sometimes he was arrested for stealing cars but we were always shocked to see him again anytime we charged him to court.

"We always charged him to court on our own part but we are always surprised to see him come back to the society again to do what he knows how best to do. He has been arrested twice and charged to court but you would be surprised that this man would come back again."  

Joseph, however, vowed that the arrested culprit would be charged to a competent court and be made to face thorough prosecution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Gun Down 'Agbara', One of The Most Wanted 'Armed Robbers' In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Heads To Roll As Fed Govt Uncovers N62.555b Fraud In NSITF​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Orji Uzor Kalu Loses ‘Amendment Battle’ To EFCC In ‘N7.6bn Fraud’ Trial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Killer Boyfriend’ Of Ex-Ondo Deputy Gov’s Daughter Handcuffed To Court
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Days After Sacking Seven Villages, ‘Heavily-Armed Bandits’ Raid Zamfara Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics CONFIRMED: Saraki, Tambuwal And Co. To Dump APC Next Week
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics A Day After Meeting With PDP, Saraki Meets With Buhari, APC Govs Behind Closed Doors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Gun Down 'Agbara', One of The Most Wanted 'Armed Robbers' In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Heads To Roll As Fed Govt Uncovers N62.555b Fraud In NSITF​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police ‘Arrest’ 22 Boko Haram Members Involved In 2014 Chibok Girls’ Kidnap
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Makes U-Turn, Says ‘I'm Still Flying The APC Flag’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel National Carrier Project Is Wrong-Headed And A Waste, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Cars Still Burning Two Days After Boko Haram Ambush On Borno Highway
Boko Haram VIDEO: 'At least 27 Killed' As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists On Borno Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics It Will Be ‘Irresponsible’ Of Me Not To Probe Fayose, Says Fayemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel ‘I Almost Bled To Death’ — Pius Adesanmi Survives Accident Despite Going Four Hours Without Help
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Buhari’s Team, APC Offer Opposition Parties N50m —ADC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Govt Confused, Incompetent To Stem Killings, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad