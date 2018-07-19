Senate Yet To Declare Dariye's Seat Vacant 37 Days After Jail Sentence

The Senate has not yet declared Joshua Dariye’s seat vacant 37 days after the senator was sentenced to 14 years in jail for his corrupt activities when he served as Governor of Plateau State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2018

The Senate has not yet declared Joshua Dariye’s seat vacant 37 days after the senator was sentenced to 14 years in jail for his corrupt activities when he served as Governor of Plateau State.

Speaking about the retaining of Dariye’s seat, Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, said the embattled senator’s salary ought to have stopped since his conviction.

“I don’t think he should be receiving salaries because this would be a major infraction of our laws,” Sagay said. “Someone who is in prison for fraud which, is one of the reasons for disqualifying anyone from contesting, should not be receiving salary unless someone is extremely reckless in the National Assembly.”

Justice Adebukola Banjoko, sitting at a High Court of Federal Capital Territory on June 12, convicted and sentenced the former Governor to 14 years imprisonment for diverting public funds to the tune of N1.126billion.

The Senate, however, declared vacant the seats of  Mustapha Bukar of Katsina North senatorial district and Ali Wakili of Bauchi South senatorial district, who died on died on April 4, 2018 and March 17, 2018 respectively.

Similarly, the House of Representatives also declared the seat of the late Umar Jibril of Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency vacant.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Heads To Roll As Fed Govt Uncovers N62.555b Fraud In NSITF​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption N500m Fraud: Court Grants Ondo PDP Chairman Bail In Sum of N50m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Orji Uzor Kalu Loses ‘Amendment Battle’ To EFCC In ‘N7.6bn Fraud’ Trial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption United Kingdom To Fund EFCC's Forensic Lab With £500,000
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics CONFIRMED: Saraki, Tambuwal And Co. To Dump APC Next Week
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics A Day After Meeting With PDP, Saraki Meets With Buhari, APC Govs Behind Closed Doors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Gun Down 'Agbara', One of The Most Wanted 'Armed Robbers' In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Heads To Roll As Fed Govt Uncovers N62.555b Fraud In NSITF​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police ‘Arrest’ 22 Boko Haram Members Involved In 2014 Chibok Girls’ Kidnap
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Makes U-Turn, Says ‘I'm Still Flying The APC Flag’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel National Carrier Project Is Wrong-Headed And A Waste, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Cars Still Burning Two Days After Boko Haram Ambush On Borno Highway
Boko Haram VIDEO: 'At least 27 Killed' As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists On Borno Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics It Will Be ‘Irresponsible’ Of Me Not To Probe Fayose, Says Fayemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Nab Notorious Ex-Convict Who 'Stole 35 Vehicles In Two Years'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel ‘I Almost Bled To Death’ — Pius Adesanmi Survives Accident Despite Going Four Hours Without Help
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Buhari’s Team, APC Offer Opposition Parties N50m —ADC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad