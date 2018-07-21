Bayelsa Politician Kidnapped Hours Before Planned Defection From PDP To APC

He was to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday with hundreds of his supporters, even after top functionaries of the state government had tried unsuccessfully to talk him out of the move.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2018

Bibi Oweifa, a politician in Bayelsa State. was kidnapped on Friday by yet-to-be identified gunmen at the Bayelsa State secretariat Annex 1,Yenagoa.

Bibi was kidnapped around 3:30 pm at the state secretariat by gunmen who came in military fatigues, pushed his personal assistance out of the vehicle and sped off with him in commando style.

He was to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday with hundreds of his supporters, even after top functionaries of the state government had tried unsuccessfully to talk him out of the move.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections CONCLUDED: APC Announces Winner Of Osun Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari ‘Begs’ Saraki Not To Leave APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, APC, Govs Woo Saraki With Juicy Offers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu’s Cousin Isiaka Oyetola Emerges APC Governorship Candidate In Osun
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Lere Olayinka’s ‘Bullion Van Picture’ Proof That FG Funded Ekiti Election With Abacha Loot?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Apostle Sulaiman Under Attack …Over Failed Prophesy On Ekiti Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections CONCLUDED: APC Announces Winner Of Osun Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari ‘Begs’ Saraki Not To Leave APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections LIVE: PDP Elects Osun State Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, APC, Govs Woo Saraki With Juicy Offers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu’s Cousin Isiaka Oyetola Emerges APC Governorship Candidate In Osun
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Lere Olayinka’s ‘Bullion Van Picture’ Proof That FG Funded Ekiti Election With Abacha Loot?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Apostle Sulaiman Under Attack …Over Failed Prophesy On Ekiti Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 'At Least Nine' Killed In Agege Train Accident Caused By 'Danfo' Driver
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari Has Deceived Nigerians –Turaki
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper I’ve Gained Four Kilos Eating Nigerian Foods –Outgoing US Envoy Zotter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Ortom's Un-turning Point By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Segun Odegbami Declares Ogun Gov Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad