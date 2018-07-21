Bayelsa Politician Kidnapped Hours Before Planned Defection From PDP To APC

Bibi Oweifa, a politician in Bayelsa State. was kidnapped on Friday by yet-to-be identified gunmen at the Bayelsa State secretariat Annex 1,Yenagoa.

Bibi was kidnapped around 3:30 pm at the state secretariat by gunmen who came in military fatigues, pushed his personal assistance out of the vehicle and sped off with him in commando style.

He was to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday with hundreds of his supporters, even after top functionaries of the state government had tried unsuccessfully to talk him out of the move.