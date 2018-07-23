‘I Don’t Feel Bad After killing Because I See It As A Job,’ Says Self-Confessed 20-Year-Old Female Cultist

“None of our targets survived. I killed one guy at Fadeyi area of Lagos. Another one at Hassan area, one at Ajeh area. Each time we killed someone, Brother Sodiq would pay me ₦10,000 but he would pay the others ₦20,000 each. I don’t feel bad after killing anyone because I see it as a job I am being paid for."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2018

A 20-year-old lady who confessed to killing at least four people within Lagos State says she feels no remorse for killing, as it is a job for which she is paid.

Mariam Abiola, who also confessed to being a member of ‘Eye’ confraternity, said this on Monday when she was paraded along other members of the alleged cultic group at the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja, Lagos. 

She told journalists present at the parade that she charges N10,000 for each killing but kills members of rival cults for free. She claimed to have run away from her home in Abeokuta, Ogun state, hoping for greener pastures in Lagos but she was instead initiated into cultism by one Mr. Sodiq.

“I ran away from my house in Lafenwa Abeokuta to Lagos, to look for work. I met one Mr. Sodiq when I got to Lagos. Mr. Sodiq took me to his house at Ilasamaja area of Lagos. He was the one who introduced me to the Eiye cult,” she said.

“He took me to a herbalist, who gave me a black substance to eat. He told me that their work was about killing people. He gave me a gun and taught me how to shoot. I learnt how to shoot by shooting on the wall. I shot on the wall three times before I learnt how to shoot. Brother Sodiq gave three of us guns and pictures of persons to kill. He trained three of us. Two boys and myself.

“I have killed four persons. Each time I wanted to go for the killing, I usually wore a white gown and a white veil (Hijab). Brother Sodiq usually showed us the target’s house. We went to the houses at night. The two boys would scale the fence and open the gate for me. We would go straight to the apartment and shoot at the target at close range. 

“None of our targets survived. I killed one guy at Fadeyi area of Lagos. Another one at Hassan area, one at Ajeh area. Each time we killed someone, Brother Sodiq would pay me ₦10,000 but he would pay the others ₦20,000 each. I don’t feel bad after killing anyone because I see it as a job I am being paid for.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said she and other members of her group would be charged to court.

