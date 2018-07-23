BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash

Galadima was returning from Yobe state on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2018

Buba Galadima, National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (r-APC), has been involved in a serious auto crash along Hadeija-Kano Road, Sahara Reporters has just learnt. 

A local journalist confirmed to SaharaReporters that the R-APC Chairman had gone to condole with his brother who lost his daughter when the accident occurred.

The journalist said Galadima was in the company of his son, Sadiq Galadimma, and two others when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) somersaulted several times and crashed into a nearby bush. 

"The accident occurred this afternoon while Galadima was on his way to Kano state,” he said. “But they all survived the accident and they have been rushed to the hospital with another vehicle.”

 

