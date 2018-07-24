BREAKING: Jubilation At House Of Reps Over Defection Of 13 APC Senators To PDP

Lawmakers who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a rowdy jubilation over the defection of 13 members of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The jubilant crowd were led by Chukwuka Onyema, the Deputy Minority Leader, at the lobby of the National Assembly building while they sang anti-APC songs.

The temporal excitement of the PDP lawmakers stalled the plenary, as today’s session is yet to commence.

The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has just arrived in the chambers amidst shouts of “Dogara”, “Dogara”, “Dogara.”

Details soon…