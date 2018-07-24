BREAKING: Police, DSS Lay Siege To The Homes Saraki, Ekweremadu

Although the operatives at the Senate President’s home left when they heard he was no longer home, those stationed at Ekweremadu’s residence are still there.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2018

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the entrance of the home of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. 

The security operatives arrived at the homes in the early hours of Tuesday.

Although the operatives at the Senate President’s home left when they heard he was no longer home, those stationed at Ekweremadu’s residence are still there.

This is happening barely 24 hours Saraki was invited by the Police for further questioning on Offa robbery. 

The Senate President had reacted by saying the Police was being used as an instrument to witch-hunt and blackmail opposition.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: PDP Expels Kashamu, Three Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32 House Of Reps Members Defect To PDP, 4 Others To Obasanjo’s ADC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Threatens To Expel Labour Minster Ngige From APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwankwaso, Melaye, 13 Senators Defect From APC To PDP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME ‘I Don’t Feel Bad After killing Because I See It As A Job,’ Says Self-Confessed 20-Year-Old Female Cultist
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: PDP Expels Kashamu, Three Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Entertainment It Was Hard For My Parents To Accept I’m A Lesbian –Dewy, Charly Boy’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32 House Of Reps Members Defect To PDP, 4 Others To Obasanjo’s ADC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Threatens To Expel Labour Minster Ngige From APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwankwaso, Melaye, 13 Senators Defect From APC To PDP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Kidnappers Kill Ex-Katsina Education Commissioner, ‘Many Others’, On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AT A GLANCE: The 15 Senators Who Dumped APC For PDP On Monday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu Lobbies Senate Against Confirming Banire As AMCON Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Multibillion-Naira Corruption, Sexual Harassment Case Against NFVCB Boss Adedayo Thomas
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad