BREAKING: Police, DSS Lay Siege To The Homes Saraki, Ekweremadu

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the entrance of the home of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

The security operatives arrived at the homes in the early hours of Tuesday.

Although the operatives at the Senate President’s home left when they heard he was no longer home, those stationed at Ekweremadu’s residence are still there.

This is happening barely 24 hours Saraki was invited by the Police for further questioning on Offa robbery.

The Senate President had reacted by saying the Police was being used as an instrument to witch-hunt and blackmail opposition.